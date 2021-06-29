One new COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in Yellowknife, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer revealed on the evening of June 28.

The case involves a non-resident NWT worker and is related to out-of-territory domestic travel.

Four contacts have been identified. They are isolating and doing well.

An investigation by public health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 during Canadian North flight 244 on June 28 that originated in Edmonton.

Public health is reaching out to passengers who might have been sitting in the affected rows of four to 10. No one else on the flight is at risk of exposure.

The infection will not be counted towards the NWT’s COVID-19 case total as it involved a non-resident.