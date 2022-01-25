Active Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories continued to drop over the weekend as another death was recorded.

The GNWT’s covid dashboard update on Monday, the most recent since Friday, recorded 931 active cases, a decrease of 51 from Friday’s count of 982.

One new death was recorded in the update, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 15. Two of these deaths were recorded last week.

Also on Monday, a host of new exposure and outbreak sites were recorded in Yellowknife and Fort Smith. Here are the sites listed in the territory’s most recent update:

New outbreaks:

Fort Smith: Recreation and Community Centre Daycare, starting Jan. 24

Yellowknife: Montessori Society, starting Jan. 24

New exposure sites:

Fort Smith: Recreation and Community Centre Daycare, January 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Yellowknife: Mes P’tits Amis du Nord, Jan. 17 to 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anytime Fitness, Jan. 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Kingpin Bowling Centre, Jan. 21 from 5:40 to 6:40 p.m.

Montessori Society, all day Jan. 20-21

Kilt and Castle, Jan, 20 and 21 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Capitol Theatre, all day Jan. 20

Yellowknife Racquet Club, Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Snippets Beauty Salon, all day Jan. 17 and 18

Vital Abel Boarding Home, Jan. 17 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

New exposure times:

Yellowknife: Day Shelter (old visitor centre), all day Jan. 19 to 21

Salvation Army, Jan. 15 to 16 from 11:00 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Anyone who was present during an exposure is asked to monitor for symptoms, isolate if symptoms do develop, and if not fully vaccinated, get a fourth-day test regardless of symptoms. Anyone who was present following an outbreak is also asked to monitor for symptoms and isolate if any develop, as well as arrange for testing and report any positive result from an at-home test.