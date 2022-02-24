No new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded on Wednesday as cases in the Northwest Territories continued their steady decline.

There were 509 active cases of Covid-19 in the territory as of Wednesday evening, down from 552 the previous day. There have been no new hospital or ICU admissions, and the number of NWT residents killed by Covid-19 remains 19.

Meanwhile, the territory’s exposures and outbreaks page has remained unchanged since Monday; This means 18 communities remain under general public health advisories due to evidence of community transmission. Eight long-term care homes have similar warnings in place, prohibiting most outside visits.