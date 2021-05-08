Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed as part of the N.J. Macpherson outbreak.

As of 5 p.m. on May 7, 48 positive cases are active in Yellowknife with three related exposure risks deemed probable, according to a news release from the office of the chief public health officer (OCPHO).

Bella Dance Academy was noted as a new location of possible exposure.

Anyone who was present at the studio on April 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. should isolate immediately and arrange for testing.

Fatburger and Sutherlands are no longer considered exposure sites and isolation or self-monitoring in relation to these locations is no longer necessary.

Since May 1, 2021 1,269 tests have been completed; 20 of them tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant.

Over 90 per cent of the cluster are youth under 18 years of age, 68 per cent of whom are noted to be symptomatic.

In a press conference Friday morning, CPHO Dr. Kami Kandola told reporters that most active cases were directly related to attendance at N.J. Macpherson rather than the exposure sites.

She added, however, that “we are entering that critical time period, especially between day five and seven.”

“We are asking people, that if they do develop symptoms to call public health.”

Asked about the source of the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, Kandola said the OCPHO was still investigating but that they “have reason to believe that there was exposure to a case that was during their infectious period.”

The OCPHO stated that their goal right now it to test the contacts most likely exposed to the virus, including staff and students at N.J. Macpherson between April 26 and 30 and those identified as contacts at the public exposure risk locations. Those identified as potential contacts at the public exposure risk locations should also seek testing if they’re experiencing symptoms.

“Yellowknife is experiencing what many other Canadian cities and communities have experienced during this pandemic,” Kandola said. “And we must rise to this challenge.”