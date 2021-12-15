There is a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta — but no information on which community is afflicted has been published.

Numbers accurate to 9 a.m. were published on the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard on Dec. 14.

It is not stated where the active case is, but the GNWT lists Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk, which both recently underwent Covid-19 outbreaks over the last month, as both having zero cases.

The GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard community tally does not list Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson, Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk or Ulukhaktok.

Including two cases in the Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah region, one in Fort Providence and the other in Hay River, the unlisted case brings the total active cases in the NWT to five.