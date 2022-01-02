Another community has been affected by Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta — this time the Hamlet of Aklavik confirming it has an active case.

The hamlet posted the notice to its Facebook page on, Dec. 31, just after 8 p.m.

In light of the single case, the RCMP has suspended front-desk service. Anyone needing police services is asked to call 867-987-1111 to speak to an officer over the phone.

The hamlet office has been closed until Jan. 10 to contain any potential spread.

Because the community is undergoing a shortage of nurses, residents are asked not to call the health centre unless their condition is an emergency. Rapid tests are available by appointment only.

All Saints Anglican Church has gone on lockdown and will not be holding services until further notice.

This comes on the heels of an announcement by the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk that one of the four new Beaufort Delta cases was in that community.

The cases follow reports that a direct flight from Edmonton to Inuvik has been declared an exposure site.

Anyone who was in rows 15 to 24 on Canadian North Flight 5T 244, which departed from Edmonton to Inuvik on Dec. 27 at 7:45 a.m. must take appropriate Covid-19 precautions, as required by a Public Health Order.

People in rows 15 to 24 who are not fully vaccinated are required to isolate in place for eight days and test for Covid-19 on day 8 before breaking isolation. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is required to self-monitor for 10 days and get tested on day 4 and/or if symptoms occur.

More flights were added in a public exposure update at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 29.

Anyone who was on Canadian North Flight 245 that departed from Inuvik to Norman Wells on Dec. 28 who was in rows 10 to 17 must take legally required safety precautions.

The total number of Covid-19 infections across the territory stood at 160 as of Sunday.