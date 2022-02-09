Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories continued to drop on Tuesday as two new hospitalizations were recorded in the territory.

In its most recent update to its Covid-19 dashboard, the GNWT recorded 823 active cases of the virus in the territory, a decrease of 102 from the previous day’s count of 925. Two new hospitalizations were recorded, bringing the total to 85, although no new ICU admissions or deaths were added to the tally.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, a new Covid outbreak was confirmed at Paul William Kaeser High School in Fort Smith. Feb. 8 was the first confirmed day of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 18 communities across the territory, including Yellowknife and its neighbours Ndilo and Dettah, have general advisories in place related to community transmission. Eight long-term care facilities across the territory have similar warnings in place, and visits to these facilities that are not essential or palliative in nature are suspended.