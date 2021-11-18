Covid-19 cases continue to drop in the Beaufort Delta.

Daily updates from the GNWT indicate that Covid-19 cases in Inuvik now total six and cases in Tuktoyaktuk are at 95.

Tuktoyaktuk remainds in containment until at least Nov. 29. The Tuktoyaktuk Rangers have been activated as of Nov. 17 and are available to assist with medication pick up and delivery, grocery pick up and delivery and mail pick up and delivery. Call 1-867-689-2178 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for more details. Rangers will be on hand in the community to assist until at least Dec. 1. Their service may be extended if the situation requires it.

An isolation station has been set up at the gymnasium of Mangilaluk School. It’s intended to provide a safe space for people who test positive for Covid-19. MACA and the department of infrastructure are working on sending cots to the community and a two public health workers are en route to the Hamlet to assist in the containment.

A notice from the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk is reminding people the isolation order is still in effect even if they test negative for Covid-19. Hamlet officials stress that tests must be booked in advance and are not walk-in. To book a test, contact the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre at 1-867-977-2321. The hamlet asks anyone with an appointment to be on time.

Anyone in the same household of someone who is told to self isolate must remain in isolation for the entire 14 days.

Extracurricular activities for youth aged 12 and under remain banned for the time being, however, in-class learning in Inuvik is set to resume Nov. 22 after the school has completed a screening program of all students and staff.

After closing for a week, Shivers Lounge announced they would re-open Nov. 15 for fully vaccinated customers. Proof of vaccination and government-issued ID will be required to enter. Inuvik Youth Centre has suspended all youth programming as well as the after-school program, as well as the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s Aboriginal Head Start.