Covid-19 numbers in the Beaufort Delta have dropped a second time in two days, with cases in Tuktoyaktuk dropping to 85 and Inuvik holding steady at six cases.

The office of the chief public health officer released the latest numbers late Nov. 19.

Testing for Covid-19 in Tuktoyaktuk has been expanded to anyone who has been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case or is showing symptoms — even mild ones.

Transportation is available for people in need of testing or who are in isolation. Anyone in need can phone (867) 766-8650 for assistance.

While East Three school is set to re-open on Monday in Inuvik, after the school screens its entire body of students and staff, Mangilaluk School is remaining closed for the time being. In addition, the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre Afterschool Program is currently suspended, alongside the Tuktoyaktuk Child Development Centre.

A containment order for Tuktoyaktuk will remain in place until at least Nov. 29.

Rangers will be on hand in the community to assist until at least Dec. 1. Their service may be extended if the situation requires it.

Assistance with medication pick up and delivery, grocery pick up and delivery and mail pick up and delivery can be requested by phoning 1-867-689-2178 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.