There are now three cases of Covid-19 in unlisted parts of the Beaufort Delta.

Updated numbers were posted to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard Dec. 15. Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk are still listed as having zero cases each.

The GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard community tally does not list Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson, Sachs Harbour, Paulatuk or Ulukhaktok.

Including six cases in the Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah region, one in Dehcho and the other in Hay River and two listed as non-residents, the unlisted case brings the total active cases in the NWT to 11.

When asked if the community affected would be released, Covid Communications manager Richard Makohoniuk said the community dashboard is only updated on Mondays and that updates on actives cases would be slowing down for the holidays.

“The community level data is updated and provided through the NWT COVID-19 Dashboard on Monday each week,” he said. “Every other weekday, with the exception of statutory holidays, the regional data will be uploaded onto the Dashboard. The number of updates, and the type of data provided, over the mandatory leave break, Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, is still being finalized and will be communicated when a decision has been made.

“Regular data updates will resume on Jan 4, 2022. If cases do occur over the mandatory leave the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) will work directly with local leadership to communicate any risks to the community. Where a risk to the public health is identified the OCPHO will continue to inform the public in a timely manner through the release of Public Health Advisories or other methods as needed.

“All northerners are required to wear masks in indoor public settings and follow the gathering limitations public health order. The Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period and so in addition to the public health order requirements the Chief Public Health Officer is recommending that anyone returning to the NWT from travel be very diligent in monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 72 hours after their return. During those three days households should keep their social circle small and avoid non-essential gatherings, especially large ones.”