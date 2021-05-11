The number of COVID-19 cases in the N.J. MacPherson School outbreak in Yellowknife has risen to 61 cases and six probable cases.

There have been no hospitalizations as a result of the cluster of infections, said chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola in a daily update on May 11.

Among the 61 cases, 87 per cent are younger than 18 years of age and the median age of those individuals is 8.5.

Sixty-four per cent of the cases are symptomatic of COVID-19.

There have been 1,973 tests conducted for COVID-19, with a test-positivity rate of 3.1 per cent.

There are no updates to the list of public exposure locations.

Advertisement

School closures remain in effect in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo and for residents of Behchoko.

The mandatory masking order is also still in effect for the same locations.