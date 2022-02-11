After dropping mid-week, Covid-19 numbers in the Beaufort Delta have shot up again going into the weekend.

Official numbers were published shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 say there are 121 cases in Inuvik and 49 active cases in Ulukhaktok. Tuktoyaktuk has 15 active cases, there 26 in Fort McPherson and nine in Aklavik. Tsiigehtchic is now Covid-19 free. The regional total lists 220 active cases in the Beaufort Delta.

Ulukhaktok hamlet officials announced Feb. 7 the public health centre is closed except for emergency cases until at least Feb. 11 due to a lack of staffing capacity.

An outbreak has been declared at Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School as of Feb. 7.

“Students, teachers and staff in affected classrooms will be provided with a letter outlining the testing and isolation requirements, if any,” reads the exposure notice. “Those in unaffected classrooms will not receive a letter but should self-monitor for symptoms, immediately isolate if symptoms develop. Arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available. If you test positive with an at home test kit, please notify Protect NWT immediately by calling 8-1-1 or emailing protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.

“The most effective way to protect yourself from a COVID-19 infection is to ensure you are up to date on your vaccinations including booster doses if you are eligible.”

A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at the Inuvik Warming Centre as of Feb. 1.

An update to the GNWT’s Covid-19 exposure and Covid-19 dashboard was completed shortly after 5 p.m. today. In total, there are now 195 active cases in the Beaufort Delta as of Feb. 1.

A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at Inuvik Regional Hospital’s long term care unit as of Jan. 29 and Charlotte Vehus Home as of Jan. 31.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure notification page was posted Jan. 31 shortly after 6 p.m.

“People who attended since January 29 should self monitor for symptoms, immediately isolate if symptoms develop,” reads the notice. “Do the self assessment tool, arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available. If you test positive with an at home test kit, please notify Protect NWT immediately.”

An outbreak has been declared at Mangilaluk school as of Jan. 28.

Several classes had been exposed on Jan. 25, but the school was unable to forward emails from the Health Centre to parents right away because a blizzard the same day knocked out the school’s internet access.

Official numbers were updated to the Covid-19 Dashboard. As of Jan. 31, there are 140 active cases in Inuvik, 12 in Aklavik, 18 in Tuktoyaktuk, six in Fort McPherson. There are currently zero cases in Sachs Harbour and Tsiigehtchic.

Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure listings was posted shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.