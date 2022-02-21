After dropping last-Friday, Covid-19 cases have rebounded slightly to 128 cases in the Beaufort Delta.

Official numbers were published shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 21 say there are 62 cases in Inuvik and 12 active cases in Ulukhaktok. Tuktoyaktuk has 11 active cases, there are 32 in Fort McPherson and eight in Aklavik. Tsiigehtchic has one case and Sachs Harbour has two cases of Covid-19.

“Students, teachers and staff in affected classrooms will be provided with a letter outlining the testing and isolation requirements, if any,” reads the exposure notice. “Those in unaffected classrooms will not receive a letter but should self-monitor for symptoms, immediately isolate if symptoms develop. Arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available. If you test positive with an at home test kit, please notify Protect NWT immediately by calling 8-1-1 or emailing protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.

“The most effective way to protect yourself from a COVID-19 infection is to ensure you are up to date on your vaccinations including booster doses if you are eligible.”

A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at the Inuvik Warming Centre as of Feb. 1. and at the Inuvik Regional Hospital’s long term care unit as of Jan. 29 and Charlotte Vehus Home as of Jan. 31.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure notification page was posted Jan. 31 shortly after 6 p.m.

“People who attended since January 29 should self monitor for symptoms, immediately isolate if symptoms develop,” reads the notice. “Do the self assessment tool, arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available. If you test positive with an at home test kit, please notify Protect NWT immediately.”

An outbreak has been declared at Mangilaluk school as of Jan. 28.

Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.