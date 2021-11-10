Covid-19 cases in the Beaufort Delta have jumped to 57 cases, now accounting or the vase majority of active cases in the Northwest Territories.

As of 9 a.m. Nov. 10, there are 20 active cases of Covid-19 in Inuvik and 37 active cases in Tuktoyaktuk.

A containment order was issued for Tuktoyaktuk Nov. 9 and public health officials are patrolling the community to ensure people are following public health orders.

All learning at East Three School and Mangilaluk School has moved online for at least 10 days. Youth activities for children 12 and under in both communities have been suspended until further notice.