A surge of Covid-19 cases is occurring among Nunavummiut returning from the holidays in Iqaluit and the wider Qikiqtaaluk region, Nunavut’s Department of Health advised on Jan. 4.

In its news release, the department didn’t specify how many cases have been diagnosed recently.

On Dec. 15, Nunavut health authorities advised the public to expect a rise in influenza, RSV and Covid-19 following the holiday season.

With multiple health centres in the territory expected to close throughout February, Nunavut’s Department of Health is urging people to take precautions and protect themselves from Covid-19.

These precautions include:

-Getting vaccinated and boosted when available to decrease risk of severe infection or death

-Self-isolating when feeling sick (fever, cough, runny nose, loss of smell/taste and sore throat)

-Washing your hands frequently with soap and water, or hand sanitizer

-Covering your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; or into your elbow when tissues aren’t available

-Wearing a mask in healthcare and Elders facilities

-Practising social distancing

If you are worried about Covid-19, test positive and need help, contact the Covid-19 hotline from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST at 1-888-975-8601.