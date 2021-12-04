Iqaluit has a confirmed case of Covid-19, chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced Saturday afternoon.

The infected individual tested positive on Friday after recently returning from travel in southern Canada, according to Patterson.

“The individual is isolating and contact tracing is ongoing. The risk for transmission is considered low and there is no need to increase public health measures at this time,” he said.

Any unvaccinated travellers seated in rows 21 to 27 on Canadian North’s flight 5T-103 from Ottawa to Iqaluit Thursday are advised to immediately isolate until Dec. 16. Vaccinated passengers in those rows should self-monitor for symptoms until Dec. 16.

The positive virus sample will be sent to a laboratory in southern canada to identify the Covid-19 variant, the Department of Health stated.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888- 975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters are available to all Nunavummiut aged five and older. Contact your health centre or Iqaluit Public Health to make an appointment.