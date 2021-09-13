A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Iqaluit, according to Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer.

The new case was identified on Sept. 12 in the territorial capital.

“The individual travelled to Iqaluit on Friday, Sept. 10 and was tested Sunday after developing symptoms,” Patterson said.

The individual has been isolating since returning to Iqaluit.

Contact tracing is ongoing and at this time the risk to the community is considered low, according to the Department of Health.

However, there may have been exposure to the infected individual for those who travelled on Canadian North flight 5T-101, which departed Ottawa on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. Any unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals who were seated in rows 10 to 16 should call the health department’s hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT to arrange for testing. Vaccinated individuals may also call for testing if they choose. Everyone on the flight should monitor for symptoms until Sept. 24 and anyone who develops symptoms must isolate immediately and call the hotline for testing.

”As 97 per cent of Iqalummiut over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated, there will be no changes to public health measures at this time. As a reminder, masks in public spaces continue to be strongly recommended,” the department stated in a news release on Monday afternoon.