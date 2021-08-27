Covid-19 has been detected in Rankin Inlet’s wastewater, according to a press release from the Department of Health.

‘“Currently there are no confirmed cases of active Covid-19 in Rankin Inlet,” said Dr. Rosann Seviour, Nunavut’s acting chief public health officer. “The unexpected signals could mean people with Covid-19 are in the community or recently travelled through Rankin Inlet and are unaware of infection.”

The signals were identified in samples collected on Aug. 17, 18 and 19. Wastewater samples are being sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for testing. Results can take up to 10 days to be reported.

The Department of Health is monitoring the situation and has increased testing frequency as a result.

All Nunavummiut are reminded if they have symptoms they should get tested and follow public health orders.