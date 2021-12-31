Some staff members at the Embassy West Senior Living home in Ottawa have contracted Covid-19.

The Department of Health issued a statement Friday indicating that the government is monitoring the situation.

“As minister, I have confidence in Embassy West’s ability to manage these cases. To date, no residents have tested positive and since the onset of the pandemic Embassy West has successfully kept Covid out of the resident population,” Nunavut Health Minister John Main said.

The facility has imposed safety measures to limit spread of the virus, such as limiting visitors, enhanced screening and testing of staff and clients and ensuring that clients remain isolated.

Three Inuktitut interpreters are present at the seniors home to ensure that the Nunavummiut Elders understand the situation and what needs to be done to ensure their safety, according to Main.

“While the management of this situation is under the purview of Embassy West and the local public health authorities, we will continue to monitor the situation and offer any support we can to aid our Elders,” he added.