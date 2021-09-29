Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced a positive case of COVID-19 in Coral Harbour on Wednesday.

“On Sept. 28, an individual in Coral Harbour tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms,” said Patterson. “The individual is doing well and isolating. Contact tracing is ongoing. Individuals who have been exposed are being advised and will need to isolate for 14 days after their last exposure. I urge all eligible residents of Coral Harbour to get vaccinated; it is our best protection against COVID-19.”

Currently, there’s a risk to multiple people in multiple households in the community. As a result, some public health measures are being increased in Coral Harbour.

-Travel to and from Coral Harbour is not recommended

-Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people

-Indoor gatherings in dwellings are restricted to five people, plus household members

-Indoor public gatherings, gyms, fitness centres, libraries, galleries are restricted to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer

-Places or worship are restricted to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer

-Fitness programs are limited to solo workouts only

-Hairdressers and other personal services are closed

-No public places may allow group tours, group workouts or singing

-Gatherings in arenas are restricted to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer. A maximum of 25 spectators and no team sports

-Restaurants and licensed establishments are restricted to take-out only, maximum of 10 people in line

-Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people

-Parks remain open but park buildings are closed

-Long-term care and Elders’ facilities may allow a maximum of one visitor per resident; masks are mandatory for all visitors over the age of four; only immediate family are allowed to visit

Schools and childcare facilities may remain open to ensure continuity of learning.

Anyone who is not vaccinated leaving the community on or after Sept. 21 should isolate for 14 days from the date of departure. Anyone who is fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, from the date of departure.

As of Sept. 28, Coral Harbour has a 53 per cent second dose vaccination rate for those 12 and over, a stat which may contain non-residents and rotational workers, according to the Government of Nunavut’s statistics.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away. Please do not go to the health centre in person, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.