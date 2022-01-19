More bad news for curling in Inuvik. Inuvik Curling Centre’s Mega Bingo event has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site.

Anyone who was a volunteer during the Jan. 15 fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

If symptoms develop, isolate and seek testing. People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested on the fourth day after being exposed regardless of whether symptoms develop or not.

Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10 person, with a maximum of five people from outside a household. The Public Health Order remains in place until at least Jan. 30.

A spike of 18 new cases treated by Inuvik Public Health overnight prompted the extension of the order, as cases in Inuvik are not expected to peak until next week.