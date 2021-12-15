Public health officials say there was a Covid-19 exposure at Kaw Tay Whee School in Dettah Dec. 13 and 14 inclusive.

“All fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at this location must isolate and contact Public Health to arrange for testing,” the latest Covid-19 bulletin from the GNWT reads.

According to the Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard, there are 11 active cases of the virus in the NWT, up from five a day ago.

There have been 62 hospitalizations, 20 ICU admissions and 12 deaths in the NWT related to Covid-19.