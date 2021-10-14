There is a significant increase in risk of Covid-19 exposure at Yellowknife’s Kitikmeot Larga, the Government of Nunavut advised on Oct. 14.

Anyone who was staying at the Larga on either Oct. 6 or 7 is being asked to isolate for 14 days and get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of their vaccine status.

The day before the announcement, the NWT’s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced there were 44 new cases in that territory, with a 204 of the NWT’s 356 confirmed active cases being in Yellowknife.

The Larga exposure notice is among a long and growing list of public exposure sites in the NWT capital city, which includes grocery stores, cafes, retail outlets, the legislative assembly, taxis and clinics.