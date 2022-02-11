One new Covid-19 related hospitalization was recorded in the Northwest Territories on Friday as active cases rose slightly.

In the most recent update to its Covid-19 dashboard, the GNWT recorded its 87th hospitalization since the beginning of the pandemic. Total deaths and ICU admissions remained stable at 17 and 24, respectively.

There were 868 active Covid cases in the territory on the same day, an increase of 60 from the previous day. In the past week, 651 new cases were confirmed, for an average of 93 new cases per day.

Meanwhile, in the most recent update to the GNWT’s exposures and outbreaks site, an outbreak was confirmed at Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School as of Feb. 9. Several exposures were also confirmed at the Northern Store in Tulita between Feb. 7 and 9.

General Covid warnings remain in place in 18 communities across the territory due to widespread community transmission. Eight long-term care facilities have similar warnings in place, including the Extended Care unit of Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital.