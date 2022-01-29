The NWT recorded its fourth day in a row without a Covid death on Friday as hospitalizations and ICU admissions remained relatively unchanged over the past 72 hours.

In the GNWT’s most recent update to its Covid dashboard on Jan. 28, there were 77 total hospitalizations recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of just three in 72 hours. Total ICU admissions, currently standing at 23, have remained unchanged in the same time period.

Active cases continued on a steady climb, reaching 1,039 across the territory. Active case numbers dipped below 1,000 on Jan. 23 before exceeding that number again on Jan. 27.

Also on Friday evening, two new locations in the territory were identified as outbreak sites for Covid-19, both as of Jan. 28: Woodland Manor long-term care home in Hay River, and Mangilaluk School in Tuktoyakuk. Anyone present during these outbreaks is advised to monitor for symptoms, isolate if they develop, and get tested either at a testing centre or at home.