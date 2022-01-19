The emergency department at Stanton Territorial Hospital was the site of Covid-19 exposures three times between Jan. 9 and 11, according to the GNWT.

The territorial government updated its Covid-19 dashboard shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 to acknowledge the exposures, which occurred on Jan. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Jan. 10 and 11 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Everyone who was present during the exposure periods is advised to monitor for symptoms. Isolate and seek testing if symptoms develop, the Department of Health advises. Those who aren’t fully vaccinated are encouraged to get a fourth-day test regardless of symptoms.

Meanwhile, active Covid cases in the territory dropped slightly for the second consecutive day, from 1,266 on Monday evening to 1,252 on Tuesday evening. There were no new Covid deaths reported Tuesday evening after the territory confirmed its 13th such death on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) said it will be updating its clinic schedules on a “community-by-community basis” regarding second vaccine doses for 5-11 year olds. The NTHSSA acknowledged in the same statement that many in this age category will soon pass the eight-week window between first and second doses.