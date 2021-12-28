Nunavut’s Covid-19 case load continues to rise as Qikiqtarjuaq is now on the growing list of communities with active cases.

There are now 37 active cases in Nunavut — 20 in Iqaluit, 10 in Rankin Inlet, five in Pangnirtung, one in Sanirajak and one in Qikiqtarjuaq.

There were just eight infections in the territory on Dec. 24.

“The more communities affected by Covid-19, the greater the pressure on our health-care system,” said Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “Nunavut’s infrastructure and limited resources make it difficult to manage several outbreaks simultaneously. It is vital that people follow all the public health measures.”

Don’t gather outside households, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and isolate upon returning to the territory if not triple vaccinated are the measures Patterson urged people follow.

“Successfully managing the spread of Covid-19 requires everyone to do their part to keep one another safe,” he said. “Please don’t take chances.”

Strict Nunavut-wide public health measures will remain in effect until at least Jan. 7.

Travel restrictions are in place for Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet and Pangnirtung. Travel to and from these communities is restricted to returning travellers and essential purposes only.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.