Official numbers on the Covid-19 dashboard show a total of 161 cases in the Beaufort Delta as of Jan. 24, with 91 in Inuvik, 43 in Aklavik, 14 in Fort McPherson, four in Sachs Harbour, eight in Tuktoyaktuk and one in Tsiigehtchic. The next official community update will be Wednesday, Jan. 26

Unofficial numbers good to Jan. 24 obtained by Inuvik Drum indicate there eight additional cases in Tuktoyaktuk, three in Fort McPherson, three in Aklavik and 11 in Inuvik. In total, there is one active case in Tsiigehtchic, four in Sachs Harbour, 14 in Tuktoyaktuk, 24 in Fort McPherson, 41 in Aklavik and 69 in Inuvik.

These are unofficial numbers used internally by public health and have not been validated by the Chief Public Health Officer.

Numbers between the two sets can differ for a few reasons. First, the unofficial numbers are a day newer than the official ones. Also, presumed cases are counted until proven otherwise, so if someone is thought to have Covid-19 and turns out to have a flu, for example, the numbers will drop. The unofficial numbers also only account for people who have gone to a health centre to be tested — it does not include people who test at home and report to public health.

Inuvik Regional Hospital’s Emergency Room, Billy Moore Home and the Trapper Pub have all been exposed to Covid-19.

Anyone who was at the Inuvik Regional Hospital’s Emergency Room on Jan. 14 to 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight should self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

Likewise for anyone who was at Billy Moore Home on Jan. 14, 15 and 16 from 4 p.m. to midnight, or anyone who was at the Trapper Pub on Jan. 14 or 15 from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Air North Flight 335 from Whitehorse to Inuvik was exposed to Covid-19 during its Jan. 16 flight which departed at 10 a.m. Anyone vaccinated on the flight is asked to isolate in place, to not travel and to get tested on day eight or if symptoms occur. Anyone fully vaccinated is asked to self-monitor for 10 days from the day of exposure and get tested on the fourth day or if symptoms occur.

Both United Taxi and Delta Cabs have also been listed as having Covid-19 exposures.

Anyone who made use of Delta Cabs on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or on Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status and arrange testing if symptoms develop.

Likewise for anyone who made use of United Taxi Ltd. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 15, 16 and 17.

A workplace outbreak has been declared at IDC Construction as of Jan. 18. Anyone affected should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

The exposure notice also states “There is little risk to the public from this workplace outbreak.”

As of Jan. 19, there is a total of 134 active Covid-19 cases in the Beaufort Delta.

Several exposure notices have been posted over the last week.

Inuvik Warming Centre has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site. Anyone who was at the Shelter on Reliance St. from 6 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 11 to 13 should self monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, Inuvik Curling Centre’s Jan. 15 Mega Bingo event has been listed as an exposure site — anyone who was at the centre anytime between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. should also self monitor for symptoms.

These are in addition to Public exposure notices for Stanton’s Grocery Store in both Tuktoyaktuk and Aklavik — anyone who was in the Tuktoyaktuk location on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Jan. 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

Anyone who was at the Aklavik location on Jan. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

Anyone who was at the Aklavik Stanton’s on Jan. 10 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccine status. If symptoms develop, they are asked to isolate immediately and seek testing. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should get tested on the fourth day of their limited contact period whether experiencing symptoms or not.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced today it will no longer publish exposures on Air Canada and Westjet flights into Yellowknife. Anyone flying into Yellowknife will now be expected to follow the “Know what to do for 72” guidelines published on the GNWT’s website.

An update from the OCPHO notes that numbers in Inuvik are expected to rise as the current outbreak has not yet peaked.

Non-essential travel both within and outside the NWT is not recommended at this time, employers are asked to allow staff to work from home if possible and schools are recommended to remain on remote learning.

East Three School and Moose Kerr School have announced it will switch back to remote learning.