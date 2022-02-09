Another NWT resident has died as a result of Covid-19, the territory’s deputy chief public health officer announced, Feb. 9.

Before the statistic was reflected on the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard, André Corriveau confirmedin a press confernece another death related to the virus had occurred that morning.

To date, 18 NWT residents have died due to Covid-19.

One more person was hospitalized since the last Covid-19 dashboard update bringing the total to 86.

In the most recent update to its dashboard, the GNWT recorded 828 active cases as of Feb. 9, an increase of just five from the previous day’s number.

Meanwhile, eighteen communities across the territory, including Yellowknife and its neighbours, had general Covid-19 warnings in place on Wednesday evening due to widespread community transmission. Eight long-term care facilities had similar advisories as well. In the most recent update, a Covid outbreak was confirmed as of Feb. 8 at Paul William Kaeser High School in Fort Smith.