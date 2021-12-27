The Gahcho Kué mine site is experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19, according to the territory’s chief public health officer.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced the outbreak at the diamond mine about 280 km northeast of Yellowknife on Dec. 27. The annoucnement of the outbreak means the virus is circulating locally onsite, although it was not immediately announced how many cases there were, or of what strain.

The OCPHO said all workers onsite are fully vaccinated, and there is not believed to be any risk to the broader public. However, anyone who left the site on or after Dec. 22 is advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.