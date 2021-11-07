A Covid-19 outbreak has been declared at East Three Elementary School by the Chief Public Health Officer.

At least one person has a confirmed case of the virus within the school, which is the minimum criteria for the GNWT to declare an outbreak.

There are currently six Covid-19 infections known in people who were present at classes during both Grade 5 classes, one Grade 4 and one Grade 6 class from Nov. 3 to 5. Anyone who has a child in the affected classrooms will be notified by public health.

The notification, put out at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 6 and attributed to acting deputy chief public health officer Dr. James Talbot, notes that regardless of vaccination status all students and staff should monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and isolate immediately if they arise.

Siblings of anyone in the affected classes are expected to isolate along with their family.

This follows exposure notices both for the school and Inuvik Minor Hockey that were published earlier in the weekend. In response to the exposure at the Midnight Sun Complex, Inuvik Minor Hockey announced Nov. 5 that all hockey for youth aged 12 and under have been suspended until further notice.