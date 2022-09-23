Covid-19 has infected everyone at the Continuing Care Centre in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut’s Department of Health announced on Sept. 23.

All eight residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus. Covid-19 protocols are in place at the facility. All Elders at the facility are reported to be in stable condition and are currently being monitored.

Those who tested positive have been isolated. Staff who feel ill are required to stay home until they are no longer symptomatic. Additional visitation, screening and cleaning measures have been implemented.

Staff in Nunavut’s Elders facilities have continued to wear masks at work since Nunavut’s Public Health Emergency ended this April, according to the Department of Health.

For more information about Covid-19, the public can visit the Government of Nunavut’s website under Nunavut’s Path or call the Covid-19 hotline at 1-888-975—8601, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.