A workplace outbreak has been declared at Inuvialuit Development Corporation, though the GNWT says there is little risk to the public.

Delta Cabs has also been listed for two days of Covid-19 exposures.

Anyone who made use of Delta Cabs on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or on Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status and arrange testing if symptoms develop.

A workplace outbreak has been declared at IDC Construction as of Jan. 18. Anyone affected should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

The exposure notice also states “There is little risk to the public from this workplace outbreak.”

As of Jan. 19, there is a total of 134 active Covid-19 cases in the Beaufort Delta.

Several exposure notices have been posted over the last week.

Inuvik Warming Centre has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site. Anyone who was at the Shelter on Reliance St. from 6 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 11 to 13 should self monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, Inuvik Curling Centre’s Jan. 15 Mega Bingo event has been listed as an exposure site — anyone who was at the centre anytime between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. should also self monitor for symptoms.

These are in addition to Public exposure notices for Stanton’s Grocery Store in both Tuktoyaktuk and Aklavik — anyone who was in the Tuktoyaktuk location on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Jan. 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

Anyone who was at the Aklavik location on Jan. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. should self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they should isolate immediately and arrange testing. All non-fully vaccinated persons should arrange testing on day four regardless of symptoms.

Anyone who was at the Aklavik Stanton’s on Jan. 10 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, regardless of vaccine status. If symptoms develop, they are asked to isolate immediately and seek testing. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should get tested on the fourth day of their limited contact period whether experiencing symptoms or not.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced today it will no longer publish exposures on Air Canada and Westjet flights into Yellowknife. Anyone flying into Yellowknife will now be expected to follow the “Know what to do for 72” guidelines published on the GNWT’s website.

Inuvik will continue to be under a temporary gathering restriction until Jan. 30, while the restriction in Aklavik is set to end on Jan. 24.

An update from the OCPHO notes that numbers in Inuvik are expected to rise as the current outbreak has not yet peaked.

Non-essential travel both within and outside the NWT is not recommended at this time, employers are asked to allow staff to work from home if possible and schools are recommended to remain on remote learning.

East Three School has announced it will switch back to remote learning until at least Jan. 31.