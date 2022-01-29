An outbreak has been declared at Mangilaluk school as of Jan. 28.

The GNWT’s Public Exposure notification board updated with the outbreak shortly after 5:30 p.m. today.

“People who attended since January 28 should self monitor for symptoms, immediately isolate if symptoms develop,” says the notice. “Do the self assessment tool, arrange for testing at the testing site if applicable or use an at home test if available. If you test positive with an at home test kit, please notify Protect NWT immediately.”

Several classes had been exposed on Jan. 25, but the school was unable to forward emails from the Health Centre to parents right away because a blizzard the same day knocked out the school’s internet access.

As of 6:25 p.m., the NWT’s Covid-19 appeared to be having technical difficulties. Unofficial numbers obtained by the Inuvik Drum good to Jan. 27 indicate there are 13 new cases in Inuvik, one new case in Aklavik and one new case in Tuktoyaktuk. In total, the unofficial numbers state there are 73 active cases in Inuvik, 29 in Aklavik, 22 in Fort McPherson, 15 in Tuktoyaktuk, four in Sachs Harbour and one in Tsiigehtchic.

These unofficial numbers are compiled from cases dealt with by Public Health and do not include tests completed at home.

Inuvik’s Mad Trapper pub has been listed as an exposure site for Covid-19, on Jan. 21-22 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

An update to the GNWT’s exposure listings was posted shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 25. Also included in the update is a notice the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk was exposed to Covid-19 on Jan. 19 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“All fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms,” reads the exposure notice. “If any develops symptoms they should isolate immediately and seek testing if available.

“All non-fully vaccinated persons should seek a test on Day Four (4) if available whether symptomatic or not.”