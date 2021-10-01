The CPHO has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Yellowknife’s Aven Manor long-term care facility.

An outbreak in a long-term care facility is declared when “one person who lives or works in the facility develops COVID-19.”

As of Sept. 30 there is a singular confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to the long-term care facility.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) has implemented protective measures in long-term care facilities for the duration of COVID-19 pandemic, including continuous masking of all staff and visitors, vaccination, staff and visitor screening questionnaires and limitations to numbers of visitors.

The facility is closed to visitors.

In addition to Aven Manor, the Kilt and Castle, the Kingpin Bowling Centre, and Taste of Saigon were updated as exposure locations Sept. 30.