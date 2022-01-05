A presumptive case of Covid-19 in Whale Cove was among the new infections that have raised the territory’s total to 231 active cases.

“Managing this many simultaneous outbreaks is testing the limits of our capacity,” stated chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson. “It’s vital all Nunavummiut remain calm, kind, patient and committed to the public health measures in place. On behalf of health-care staff in all our communities, please help us manage this wave and allow us to prioritize those who need help the most.”

The government announced no new recoveries on Wednesday.

As of Jan. 5, there are 48 cases in Arviat, one in Baker Lake, one in Cambridge Bay, two in Chesterfield Inlet, 15 in Iglulik, 72 in Iqaluit, seven in Kinngait, 19 in Pangnirtung, one in Pond Inlet, six in Qikiqtarjuaq, 45 in Rankin Inlet and 14 in Sanirajak. There is another presumptive case in Sanikiluaq.

Patterson, Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Minister of Human Resources Adam Arreak Lightstone will be holding a Covid-19 update 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Jan. 6.