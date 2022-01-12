Outbreaks of Covid-19 have been confirmed at two mines in the Northwest Territories.

On Wednesday, the GNWT confirmed Covid exposures at the Diavik Diamond Mine 300 km northeast of Yellowknife on Jan. 11 and the Ekati Diamond Mine northwest of Diavik on Jan. 10.

In both cases, the notices say there is little risk to the broader public. “NTHSSA is confident that the impacted employees and patients have been contacted for follow-up testing and guidance,” both notices read.

However, anyone who was on site at either mine following the outbreak is advised to monitor for symptoms, isolate if symptoms develop, and get a test on the fourth day after exposure if not fully vaccinated.

It was unclear how many cases there were at each worksite.

The last confirmed outbreak at an NWT mine was at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in December.