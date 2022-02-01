Outbreaks of Covid-19 have been confirmed at two Yellowknife schools.

The sites are École St. Joseph School and Weledeh Catholic School, the former starting Jan. 30 and the latter on Jan. 31, the GNWT confirmed via its Covid-19 dashboard shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Although “outbreak” implies local transmission with more than one case, it was not immediately clear how many students or staff were infected as a result of either outbreak.

Anyone who was present following either of these outbreaks is advised to monitor for symptoms, isolate if any symptoms develop and get tested either at home or at a testing site.

Three other outbreaks were confirmed at the same time: the Sapphire Day Home in Yellowknife, École Boréale School in Hay River and a workplace outbreak at the North Slave Correctional Centre.