The chief public health officer has declared Covid-19 outbreaks at Yellowknife Montessori School and the Yellowknife Women’s Centre.

There are two confirmed Covid-19 infections in people who were present at Yellowknife Women’s Centre, at 5610 50 Ave.

These infections occurred between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, both of which were transmitted during daytime hours, according to the CPHO.

There are also two confirmed Covid-19 infections in people who were present at Yellowknife Montessori Pre-School, at 5212 52 St, during the following dates and times: Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yellowknife Public Health is following up with all known contacts regarding both locations.

The CPHO will not be closing licensed childcare centres “if there is an ability to contain the outbreak on site through effective contact tracing. Childcare is an essential service,” the CPHO stated.

National data “continues to show that children remain at low risk of severe symptoms of Covid-19 but can transmit the virus to each other and at home,” according to the CPHO.

In the NWT, children are experiencing impacts of the current Covid-19 outbreak . There have been 202 cases in children under 12 since the beginning of August. These children are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Those who have not received communication, but believe they should, are asked to isolate immediately, arrange for testing and contact Yellowknife Public Health (867-767-9120) to receive further advice.