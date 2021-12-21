Thousands of rapid Covid-19 tests are being made available to travellers entering the Northwest Territories.

The GNWT announced Dec. 21 that 20,000 BTNX take-home kits will be split between the airports in Yellowknife and Inuvik by Dec. 22. Each kit contains five tests.

The tests are to be taken on the day of arrival/return, also called Day 0, and again 72 hours later.

Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer, said she expects new cases of Covid-19 to appear in the territory over the holidays. The rapid tests are “valuable tool” but have a higher rate of false negative results than other types of tests. So, Kandola said, it’s still important to monitor for symptoms, especially within the first 72 hours of returning to the territory, and:

Limit contacts between your household and others;

Wear well-fitted and constructed masks in social settings, especially in indoor crowded settings;

Avoid high risk activities; and

Do not attend large gatherings.

Travellers to the NWT are required to undertake symptoms checks upon return, according to Kandola. Omicron symptoms appear to present more like the common cold (runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat).

“Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of travel and vaccination status should isolate immediately and arrange for laboratory testing at a testing clinic or health centre,” she said in a news release Dec. 21.

Kandola continues to recommend vaccination and pointed out that a booster dose “provides an increased level of protection against the Omicron variant,” and that boosters are available to anyone at least 16 years of age.

Reach out to your health care provider to book a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine.