Taloyoak has a presumptive case of Covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.

It’s one of five new cases across the territory. However, there were 26 recoveries announced Tuesday, dropping the overall number of active Covid-19 infections to 192, from a high of 297 late last week.

Iqaluit remains the community with the most cases, at 55. There are 35 in Rankin Inlet; 22 in Kinngait; 21 in Arviat; 16 in Cambridge Bay; eight in each Pangnirtung, Sanirajak and Coral Harbour; seven in Whale Cove; four in each Qikiqtarjuaq and Chesterfield Inlet; two in Iglulik; and one in each Pond Inlet and Sanikiluaq.

The number of recoveries from the virus since the inception of this latest outbreak has climbed to 165.

“As predicted, Covid-19 is making its way into more of our communities, and affecting more and more Nunavummiut,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “As we learn to live with the virus, we need to remember we know more and have more tools to stay well. Please continue to follow all the orders, get vaccinated and boosted when it’s time, look out for one another, and remember that your actions have an impact on everyone’s health.”

Nunavummiut returning from holiday travel are reminded to self-isolate for 14 days if they are not triple vaccinated, to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms – runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing – should call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. There are longer wait times to get through to the hotline, so please remain patient. Please do not call or go to the health centre.