Covid-19 has reached Tuktoyaktuk.

A notification of a potential case on the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk’s Facebook page early Nov. 7 and Mayor Erwin Elias told Inuvik Drum the case was confirmed.

“Yes it’s here,” he said, adding that contact tracing was underway and rapid testing of the community would begin tomorrow. He later told Inuvik Drum there were four active cases in Tuktoyaktuk

Residents are being asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary and wear masks, practice safe social distancing and proper hand-washing if heading out. The hamlet has announced all facilities will be closed to the public and Elder’s shopping time at Northmart has been changed to 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hamlet staff have been vigorously trying to keep Covid-19 out of the community, at one point establishing a road block to keep outsiders from entering and hosting multiple contests, including the Crush Covid-19 giveaway, which offered prizes up to $10,000 in cash for people to get vaccinated.

The community recently announced it had reached 90 per cent vaccinations on Oct. 15, however the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard lists the community at only 71 per cent fully vaccinated and 18 per cent not vaccinated at all.

A “fully vaccinated dance” was also in the works for November, which would have been only open to people fully vaccinated.