With no new cases of Covid-19 in the past two weeks, Nunavut’s top doctor is easing restrictions in Coral Harbour.

“It has been two weeks since we last eased measures in Coral Harbour,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer.

“There have been no additional cases of Covid-19 identified. It is now safe to ease restrictions again,” he said.

Effective immediately:

• No limit to outdoor gatherings.

• Indoor gatherings in dwellings are limited to 15 people, plus household members.

• Indoor public gatherings, including conference spaces and community halls, are limited to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity.

• Libraries and galleries are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity. Group tours limited to 25 people.

• Gyms and fitness centres are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, group sessions limited to 25 people.

• Places of worship are limited to 100 people or 75 per cent capacity, no singing.

• Arenas are limited to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity and 50 spectators.

• Restaurants and licensed establishments may open to 75 per cent capacity.

• Group counselling sessions are limited to 20 people.

• Long-term care and Elders’ facilities may have two visitors per resident, masks mandatory. Immediate family only.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away by telephone.