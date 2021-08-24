The Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announces an unexpected wastewater signal detecting COVID-19 from Behchokǫ̀.

The wastewater signal was detected on Aug. 23. It indicates people who had COVID-19 were in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23.

“This signal is unexpected, meaning the OCPHO is unaware of anyone with COVID-19 in the community,” chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release.

Everyone who currently lives in Behchokǫ̀ is asked to:

Wear a mask in all indoor public places

Get the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible

Limit indoor gatherings, only gather with household inside and go outside if gathering with others, until futher notice

If you are sick, stay home

CLICK HERE TO BOOK A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT

The OCPHO recommends people to isolate immediately and get tested if they are in Behchokǫ̀ with COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who has been in any NWT community that had COVID-19 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23 or was in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23 is urged by the CPHO to get tested for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF EXPOSURE NOTICES

There are currently a total of 220 cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, all but one of them NWT residents. There are currently 27 active cases in Yellowknife.