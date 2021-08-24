The Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announces an unexpected wastewater signal detecting COVID-19 from Behchokǫ̀.
The wastewater signal was detected on Aug. 23. It indicates people who had COVID-19 were in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23.
“This signal is unexpected, meaning the OCPHO is unaware of anyone with COVID-19 in the community,” chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release.
Everyone who currently lives in Behchokǫ̀ is asked to:
- Wear a mask in all indoor public places
- Get the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible
- Limit indoor gatherings, only gather with household inside and go outside if gathering with others, until futher notice
- If you are sick, stay home
The OCPHO recommends people to isolate immediately and get tested if they are in Behchokǫ̀ with COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone who has been in any NWT community that had COVID-19 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23 or was in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23 is urged by the CPHO to get tested for COVID-19.
There are currently a total of 220 cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, all but one of them NWT residents. There are currently 27 active cases in Yellowknife.