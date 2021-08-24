The Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announces an unexpected wastewater signal detecting COVID-19 from Behchokǫ̀.

The wastewater signal was detected on Aug. 23. It indicates people who had COVID-19 were in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23.

“This signal is unexpected, meaning the OCPHO is unaware of anyone with COVID-19 in the community,” chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release.

Everyone who currently lives in Behchokǫ̀ is asked to:

  • Wear a mask in all indoor public places
  • Get the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible
  • Limit indoor gatherings, only gather with household inside and go outside if gathering with others, until futher notice
  • If you are sick, stay home

CLICK HERE TO BOOK A VACCINATION APPOINTMENT

The OCPHO recommends people to isolate immediately and get tested if they are in Behchokǫ̀ with COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who has been in any NWT community that had COVID-19 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23 or was in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23 is urged by the CPHO to get tested for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF EXPOSURE NOTICES

There are currently a total of 220 cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, all but one of them NWT residents. There are currently 27 active cases in Yellowknife.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.