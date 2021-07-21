Three thousand COVID spit tests will make their way from BC to NWT that are intended for use by kids.

The information came from a post made on Kam Lake MLA Caitilin Cleveland’s Facebook page. According to the post, requests were made by both parents and Cleveland to inquire about the tests.

There has been talk about the limitations of saliva-based tests; Dr. AnneMarie Pegg spoke to such concerns on June 3 during a standing committee.

According to Jack Miltenberger of the NWT Health and Social Services Authority, the limitations come in the form of results based on the collection of samples.

“Mouth rinse and gargle tests involve a different collection mechanism than the other tests offered in the NWT,” said Miltenberger. “The collection procedure involves several steps of gargling a salt-water solution prior to spitting into a collection device. This approach to testing requires that for the hour before the test, the individual cannot have anything to eat, drink, smoke or chew otherwise the test doesn’t perform well.”

“Nasopharyngeal or throat swabs remain the preferred option for almost all individuals (children and adults) due to the rapidity of the collection procedure,” said Miltenberger. “The standard swabs are less likely to vary in collection technique, which is preferable as variations in collection can affect the accuracy of the test.”

Miltenberger says the benefits of the spit test will be evaluated ongoingly.

“Additional procurement of these tests will depend on the uptake and the efficacy of these tests compared to Nasopharyngeal swabs,” said Miltenberger. “We will monitor usage and the test performance compared to NP swabs, if mouth rinse and gargle tests prove to be a practical form of testing we may continue to offer these tests past our current allotment.”