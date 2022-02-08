Quttiktuq MLA David Akeegaok took to social media on Monday evening to inform Resolute Bay residents in his riding that Covid-19 has been detected in their community.

He acknowledged that using Facebook to circulate word of the positive case of the coronavirus was not ideal but said that it was the best option in light of local radio not being available.

Akeeagok also pointed out that he and Resolute’s mayor were only informed of the local infection late in the day. Indeed, word came too late for the community to be included in the Government of Nunavut’s regular Covid updates, which, earlier in the day, showed 540 cases across the territory but none in Resolute Bay.

Iqaluit was the community with the most cases, at 133. Iglulik was next at 90. Taloyoak has 46, Baker Lake has 45, Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay have 40 each.

Akeeagok offered this advice to Resolute residents: “I encourage everyone to stay calm and follow the health orders that are in place and look after each other.”

He added that contact tracing is underway and more testing will be done.

I would like those contacted to follow the advise of our wonderful health officials,” Akeeagok advised.