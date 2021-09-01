School-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered in some Nunavut schools beginning this month.
The clinics are being operated by the Department of Health, in partnership with the Department of Education.
Teams of nurses will be travelling to the communities to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 12 to 17 during the school day. It will not be mandatory.
First dose clinics for the Pfizer vaccine will be as follows:
Iqaluit: Sept. 9, Nunavut Arctic College 1 to 4 p.m. and Sept. 13 to 17, Aqsarniit Middle School
Kimmirut: Sept. 1 to 3, Qaqqalik School
Arviat: Sept. 15 to 16, Levi Angmak School/John Arnalukjuak High School
Baker Lake: Sept. 10 to 13, Jonah Amitnaaq High School
Cambridge Bay: Sept. 1 to 3, Kiilinik High School
Coral Harbour: Sept. 3, Sakku School
Gjoa Haven: Sept. 7 to 8, Qiqirtaq High School
Kinngait: Sept. 14 to 15, Peter Pitseolak High School
Kugluktuk: Sept. 1 to 3, Kugluktuk High School
Taloyoak: Sept. 7 to 8, Netsilik School
Qikiqtarjuaq: Sept. 1, Inuksuit School
Pond Inlet: Sept. 8 to 9, Nasiviik High School
Sanirajak: Sept. 7, Arnaqjuaq School
Iglulik: Sept. 13 to 14. Sivuniit Middle School/Iglulik High School
Naujaat: Sept. 10 to 13, Tuugaalik High School
Sanikiluaq: Sept. 2 to 3, Paatsaali High School
Kugaaruk: Sept. 14 to 15, Arviligruaq Ilinniarvik
Rankin Inlet: Sept. 20, Maani Ulujuk School
Whale Cove: Sept. 15 Inuglak School