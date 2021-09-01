School-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be offered in some Nunavut schools beginning this month.

The clinics are being operated by the Department of Health, in partnership with the Department of Education.

Teams of nurses will be travelling to the communities to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 12 to 17 during the school day. It will not be mandatory.

First dose clinics for the Pfizer vaccine will be as follows:

Iqaluit: Sept. 9, Nunavut Arctic College 1 to 4 p.m. and Sept. 13 to 17, Aqsarniit Middle School

Kimmirut: Sept. 1 to 3, Qaqqalik School

Arviat: Sept. 15 to 16, Levi Angmak School/John Arnalukjuak High School

Baker Lake: Sept. 10 to 13, Jonah Amitnaaq High School

Cambridge Bay: Sept. 1 to 3, Kiilinik High School

Coral Harbour: Sept. 3, Sakku School

Gjoa Haven: Sept. 7 to 8, Qiqirtaq High School

Kinngait: Sept. 14 to 15, Peter Pitseolak High School

Kugluktuk: Sept. 1 to 3, Kugluktuk High School

Taloyoak: Sept. 7 to 8, Netsilik School

Qikiqtarjuaq: Sept. 1, Inuksuit School

Pond Inlet: Sept. 8 to 9, Nasiviik High School

Sanirajak: Sept. 7, Arnaqjuaq School

Iglulik: Sept. 13 to 14. Sivuniit Middle School/Iglulik High School

Naujaat: Sept. 10 to 13, Tuugaalik High School

Sanikiluaq: Sept. 2 to 3, Paatsaali High School

Kugaaruk: Sept. 14 to 15, Arviligruaq Ilinniarvik

Rankin Inlet: Sept. 20, Maani Ulujuk School

Whale Cove: Sept. 15 Inuglak School