NWT residents should be aware of the worsening COVID-19 situation in Yukon before making plans to go there or receive travellers from that territory, according to public health officials.

The Yukon has nine active cases as of June 10, with three individuals in the hospital. An outbreak has been declared at the Victoria Gold Mine site. The infections follow a period when the territory had no cases for some time.

The cases “provide a stark reminder that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee.

In a news release on June 10, the NWT Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) advised NWT residents to follow public health advice from the Yukon government posted on its website.

That website also lists coronavirus exposure notices for several locations in Whitehorse.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said her office won’t for the time being change the exemption process that allows NWT residents to travel to the Yukon and non-residents to arrive from the western territory.

Travellers can submit a self-isolation plan and exemption request through ProtectNWT, potentially exempting them from self-isolation requirements. That new process was announced on June 2.

Each exemption is reviewed and if there are high risk situations, like someone visiting an exposure site, identified as a close contact or part of an outbreak cluster the OCPHO might recommend testing or even self-isolation upon returning to the NWT.

Residents can also use the Emerging Wisely 2021: Step by Step Together’s personal risk guidance materials for additional advice.