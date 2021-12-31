The number of active Covid-19 cases in Nunavut has surged to 127 with 40 new infections announced Friday, including in Pond Inlet.

The case in Pond Inlet is still awaiting confirmatory testing, according to the Department of Health. That’s also true for Cambridge Bay.

“The need to immediately respond to the arrival of Covid-19 in a new community means we must announce presumptive positive results in communities before we have confirmatory results,” said chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson “We’re doing this to be proactive in our response to possible introductions of Covid-19 and to ensure we are able to track, trace and isolate the virus quickly. As a result, Nunavut’s case counts may look slightly different for a few days, as we will formally post only confirmed case numbers moving forward.”

Iqaluit remains the community with the most cases, at 39. However, the case count in Arviat has jumped to 23. There are 30 infected individuals in Rankin Inlet, 14 in Pangnirtung, nine in each Iglulik and Sanirajak, two in Qikiqtarjuaq and one in Baker Lake.

Patterson and Premier P.J. Akeeagok are scheduled to hold a live update at 11 a.m. EDT on Jan. 6 about the Government of Nunavut’s ongoing response to Covid-19.

Strict territory-wide public health measures are in place until at least Jan. 17. Travel restrictions are in place for Arviat, Igloolik, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Rankin Inlet and Sanirajak. Travel to and from those communities is restricted to essential purposes only, as well as residents returning to their home community or travelling to Southern Canada. Non-essential travel, especially between communities in Nunavut, remains highly discouraged.