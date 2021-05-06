Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is now closed to the public as the municipality responds to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases. The City landfill and Yellowknife Accessible Transit (YATS) service will see reduced hours for the same reason.

These chages add to faciltity closures inlcuding city hall and the fieldhouse after an announcement was made earlier this week.

A news release issued by the city on Thursday states that the solid waste facility will be open from Thursday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. for drop-off only. Salvaging is temporarily unavailable.

Where possible, the City of Yellowknife asks residents to pay by credit or debit card, though cash will still be accepted.

The YATS service will also be offered at a reduced schedule. While registered users will be able to ride between Monday and Friday between 6:40 a.m. and 7:10 p.m., there will be no service on Saturdays.

Those City facilities and services that remain open will only be open to people 18 and older. Users must wear masks or facial coverings.

“All essential services will continue and the City remains hopeful that we will be able to reopen facilities and resume impacted programs and services soon. “

Residents are asked to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and city facilities and services at www.yellowknife.ca/covid-19.